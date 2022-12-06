Srinagar (J&K): A cab driver from the Pahalgam area in south Kashmir's Anantnag district is winning hearts for his noble gesture after he returned lost gold worth Rs 10 lakhs to a tourist from Hyderabad. The cab driver has been identified as Aakaash Farooq Wani, a resident of Kulkar Pahalgam. President of Taxi Stand Movera Pahalgam Abdul Rashid Wani told ETV Bharat that Aakash returned gold worth Rs 10 lakhs to a Hyderabad tourist, who was on a visit to Pahalgam and forgot the gold in Aakash’s vehicle.

He said the tourist had already informed the Taxi Stand Movera Pahalgam about the same. “When we informed the driver, he searched his vehicle and found the gold and the same was returned to the tourist,” Rashid said. He said the tourist from Hyderabad came back from Srinagar airport to collect the gold. The tourist expressed his gratitude to the driver for returning his lost gold.