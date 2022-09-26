Srinagar (J&K): The Army on Monday said that the encounter at Tekrinar Machil along the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday in which two alleged militants were killed during an infiltration bid, was challenging given the difficult terrain and bad weather. Addressing a presser on Monday in Kupwara, Brigadier Vinod Negi said that the operation was jointly launched by the Indian Army and Kupwara police following specific inputs about the infiltration bid the preceding day.

“The area is rugged and mountainous and the weather was also bad as there was rain and thick cover of fog," he said. On the occasion, Colonel Chouhan said that troops were put on high alert and joint ambushes of JKP and Army lay on likely routes of infiltration. At around 7.30 am on September 25 in prevailing poor weather conditions alert troops observed two armed infiltrators crossing the LoC near Tekri Nar, Macchal, Chouhan said.

He said the infiltrating terrorists were engaged by alert troops and a firefight ensued resulting in both terrorists getting neutralised. Arms and ammunition, including two AK 47 rifles, six AK Magazines, 53 AK 47 rounds, 4 Hand grenades, two Pistols, as many pistol magazines and 35 Pistol Rounds, were recovered from their possession, he added. Besides, Pak currency in the denominations of Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 50 besides food items were also recovered from their possession, he added.