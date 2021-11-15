Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir police have, on Monday, claimed to have killed an unidentified militant during an ongoing gunfight at Srinagar's Hyderpora area, officials said.

"The gunfight started at around 6:15 pm and currently is underway. So far one unidentified militant has been killed. Identification will be done once the operation concludes," a senior police official said.

On Sunday, a police officer was injured during a brief gunfight between militants and security forces at the Nawa Kadal area of the city.

