Srinagar: Security has been beefed up in Jammu & Kashmir ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Srinagar from October 23 to 25. The visit comes in the light of spate of civilian killings in the Valley. Security forces have been carrying out searches and checking identity cards of commuters as precautionary measures.

Shah will chair security meetings with the top officials of the J&K administration, police officials and other central paramilitary forces. After the abrogation of Article 370, this will be Amit Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit, Shah is also likely to make announcements of several developmental projects for the region.

Jammu & Kashmir put on high alert ahead of Amit Shah's 3-day visit

Also Read: J&K Civilian Killings: Ghulam Nabi Azad wonders why no one is arrested so far

Shah on 19 October briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the steps taken by the government to control the attacks on non-locals in Kashmir. Shah also informed that all the security agencies have been asked to take strict actions against the perpetrators of the violence. Shah directed security forces Intelligence Bureau (IB), Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, National Security Advisor to launch a massive anti-terror operation in the region on October 7.

As many as 11 people have been killed by militant organisations in the last 20 days. Over 700 people were detained by NIA in Jammu and Kashmir, earlier.

Also read: Amit Shah briefs PM Modi on security situation in J&K