Srinagar: Obesity is a complex disease involving an excessive amount of body fat that increases the risk of other diseases and health problems such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and certain cancers. It is rapidly increasing in the country as well as in the Kashmir Valley.

According to a survey, 33 per cent of the people in Kashmir Valley have been found to have been obese. Keeping in view the growing trend of dangerous diseases like obesity in Kashmir, the Department of General and Minimal Invasive Surgery at GMC Srinagar has been educating patients and the general public about surgical treatment so that people can get information about the dangers of the disease and about the treatment provided.

According to research, people can lose their lives by suffering from various types of cancer due to obesity. Being overweight or obese is clearly linked with an increased risk of several types of cancer, including breast cancer, colon and rectal cancer, endometrial cancer (cancer in the lining of the uterus), pancreas cancer, liver cancer, stomach cancer, ovarian cancer and thyroid cancer.

Assistant Professor Dr. Abdul Hameed Samoon said, "Patients suffering from obesity are treated with bariatric surgery in the absence of drugs and better results are coming out. Bariatric surgery is the only effective treatment for morbid obesity as it leads to sustained weight loss and improvement of comorbidities."