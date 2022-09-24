Srinagar (J&K): Mutahida Majlis Ulema, an umbrella body of diverse Islamic organizations in Kashmir, on Saturday, condemned the 'anti-Muslim" moves and the "Hindutva agenda" of the BJP government in the Valley. Addressing a presser, a senior member of the MMU, Moulana Rehmatullah Qasmi alleged that the BJP was furthering its "Hindutva agenda in the valley of Sufis".

"Our kids are made to chant bhajans, perform Yoga and Surya Namaskar in the name of cultural programs," Qasmi said while referring to the recent controversy over a viral video wherein students at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam were purportedly forced to chant the bhajan 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' by the teachers.

Earlier, the J&K government had issued an order directing teachers at educational institutions to perform 'Surya namaskar'( worshipping the sun). Qasmi also appealed to the teachers to oppose the government's 'anti-Muslim moves in the name of cultural programs". "If the government does not stop all this, we will be forced to appeal to the parents to find some alternate schools for their wards," he added.

The MMU also reiterated its demand to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who happens to be the president of the umbrella Muslim body. Another member of the MMU Khurshid Ahmad Kanungo refuted LG Manoj Sinha's recent statement that Mirwaiz was "not under house arrest". The LG had said that Mirwaiz "himself has to decide what he wants to do". However, Kanungo said that Mirwaiz had "made a strong rebuttal as he tried to defy the detention, but was not allowed to move outside his residence".

"It is unfortunate that the statement that Mirwaiz was not under detention came from a responsible person (LG Sinha). It created confusion among the masses," he said. The MMU also condemned the continuous ban on Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar.

