Srinagar (J&K): A migrant worker from Nepal, who was injured after being fired upon by militants in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on November 3, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening at SKIMS, Soura, in Srinagar, officials said on Wednesday. The slain has been identified as Till Bahadur Thapa (42) son of Gaman Singh of Nepal.

Thapa was among two migrant workers injured after they were fired upon by militants in Wanihama Bondialgam area of Anantnag on November 3. Both the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment where Thapa was referred to SKIMS (Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences) for advanced treatment on November 4. However he succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS, Soura, said an official.