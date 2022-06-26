Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday claimed that Droupadi Murmu, the Presidential candidate for the ruling NDA coalition, can be an inspiration for the tribal people of the region. Addressing a gathering of the tribal community at the Kashmir International Convention Center in Srinagar, he said, "Droupadi Murmu has shown her ability and intelligence and today is in line for the highest constitutional office in the country. You should draw inspiration from her."

He added that the recent rains and snowfall have caused a lot of hardship to the tribal people. "Their livestock and property have been damaged. Relief will be given soon under the Disaster Management Act," he said. While Sinha was the chief guest at the first-ever Tribal Awards held in Jammu and Kashmir today, he also felicitated tribal youth in the fields of sports, education, culture, literature, and science and technology.

He said that at least 500 tribal youth would be trained under the Bombay Stock Exchange and Punjab National Bank's Financial Literacy Program. He also set up a Tribal Chair at IIT Jammu and Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri. "The government is working tirelessly for the overall development of the tribal communities, promoting entrepreneurship among the tribal youth and women, relocating the tribal schools, developing the village, tourism, forestry," he said.

He added that the Tribal Research Institute at J&K is protecting tribal cultural heritage, paying tribute to those who have made significant gains from tribal communities, and identifying issues related to the tribes. Carrying out research activities to build capacity to fully realize their potential." Sinha also acknowledged that the rights of the tribesmen have been violated for a long time.

He said, "For the first time in the country, transport facilities will be provided for tribal cattle. Work is also underway on the Forest Act. Why didn't it happen earlier? you need to think about it. If you do, the faces of previous governments will be exposed." He added that "steps are being taken to preserve education, health, and culture for tribal students. Ambulances, hostels, and smart schools are all being provided."

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Secretary Tribal Affairs Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary also reiterated that "44 ambulances were flagged off today and more initiatives are being taken in the future."