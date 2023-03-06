Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the development of new Jammu and Kashmir will be left incomplete without integrating those displaced from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) into the mainstream. The LG made these remarks while inaugurating the LGs Special Governance Camp for Displaced Persons of PoJK in Jammu.

The special governance camps kicked off on Monday from Sports Stadium at Bhor Camp in Chatta. These programmes are being organised with the support of PoK Visthapit Sewa Samiti. It will continue till March 19. Addressing the media, Sinha said that the drive is aimed at taking welfare schemes to every household. It will ensure coverage of all beneficiaries under Centrally Sponsored Schemes or Union Territories Schemes. It is being held at Udhampur, Rajouri, Jammu, Poonch and Kathua.

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor further mentioned that the Union Territory (UT) government will be constructing a Smriti Bhavan in the memory of martyrs from PoJK. Steps will be taken to regularise the colonies of displaced families from PoJK, the Lieutenant Governor said. "It is our responsibility to secure their rights and build an enabling environment to fulfil aspirations of youth”, he added.

"We started outreach programmes in 2021 for families living outside the Union Territory so that no one is left behind in any welfare scheme," he said. These schemes will focus on skilling, self-employment, social assistance and financial inclusion to aid economic development and financial stability, he said. Sinha further added that the government is committed to ensuring the welfare and well-being of all so everyone can realise their true potential and contribute in nation-building.