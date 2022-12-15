Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday defended the new land lease laws amid a sharp reaction by the regional political parties, the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). The LG said necessary changes were being made in land laws to benefit the common man as earlier legislations were “very regressive”.

“The (old) land laws were very regressive and not framed with the interests of the people in mind. The changes which are necessary for benefiting common man are being made,” Sinha told reporters here on the sidelines of a function. The LG was responding to a question about lease holders in J&K being asked to return lands to the government.

Also read: J&K: Land Grant Rules 2022 make it tough for outgoing lessees

Sinha said 40 to 45 per cent litigations in the Union Territory were due to land records. “We have carried out digitisation of the land records. Once the process is complete, the people here can live in peace,” he added. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti while reacting to the change in land laws said that the move was aimed to settle outsiders in J&K.

The J&K administration notified that all the outgoing lessees, except in the case of subsisting/expired leases for residential purposes, shall immediately hand over the possession of the land taken on lease to the government, failing which the outgoing lessee shall be evicted. According to the Jammu & Kashmir Land Grant Rules-2022 notified by the Revenue Department, all the outgoing lessees (except in the case of subsisting/expired leases for residential purposes) shall immediately hand over the possession of the land taken on lease to the government, failing which the outgoing lessee shall be evicted as per the provisions of public premises (eviction of un-authorized occupant) Act, 1988.

The Rules, however, state that the outgoing lessees shall, however be paid for any improvement carried out or structure constructed thereon at the value assessed as provided under Sub-Rule (xi) of Rule 13 provided that the lessee has not violated any of the conditions of the lease.