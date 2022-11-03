Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Thursday seeking directions to declare Hindi as the official language in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ali Muhammad Magray and Justice Vinod Chatterjee Kaul said that "the subject matter of the PIL falls squarely within the domain and powers of the executive."

The High Court, therefore, directed the petitioner to approach the competent authority for recognition of Hindi as the official language in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "The subject matter of the PIL falls squarely within the purview and powers of the Executive, therefore, we dispose of this PIL to refer the petitioner to the competent authority/forum for seeking relief as claimed in the plea," the order said.

The PIL was filed by Jagdev Singh seeking recognition of the Hindi language in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as well as of Ladakh as mandated under Articles 343 and 251 of the Constitution of India. Before the passing of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019, the official language of the erstwhile state was Urdu, and all official records, including Revenue, Police, Acts, and Rules made by the Legislative Assembly, were either in Urdu or in English.