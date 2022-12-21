Jammu: A Jammu-based scribe was on Tuesday granted bail by a local court a day after being arrested in a 9-month-old case. It is learnt that Arfaz Daing was released on bail after nearly 40 advocates represented him voluntarily. The advocates alleged that Arfaz was arrested in a case dating back to March 22 related to a demolition drive conducted by the Revenue Department near Wave Mall Jammu where Mohammed Yusuf Wani’s residential house was also demolished by the authorities.

The accused was booked under section 295 A of the Indian Penal code related to "outraging religious feelings". Arfaz who runs a Facebook page News Sehar India had shot a video of Yusuf's sit-in during which Yusuf made serious allegations against the administration. The advocates, who represented Arfaz in the court where police was to seek his custody, alleged that Arfaz was being targetted for representing the voice of the marginalized community.

The counsel represnting Arfaz argued that he was arrested without being served any prior notice after which the court released him on bail. The advocates hailed the release of Arfaz as a "historical" decision of the court.