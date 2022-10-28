Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said history will prove what Jawaharlal Nehru and Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah did for the country and added that those uttering against the leaders of the country should keep in mind that J&K is not only a part of Hindustan but also the crown of the country.

Dr Farooq who was speaking to reporters in Srinagar responded to BJP National General Secretary and Kashmir Affairs Incharge Tarun Chug over his remarks that Kashmir leaders speak in two voices - one in J&K, and another in New Delhi, and thus befool innocent Kashmiris for their cheap political gains.

"History will prove what Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru did for the country. No one can undo the sacrifices and contributions of Sheikh Abdullah. His role in history can never be forgotten," Dr Farooq said. He said history will prove who is a real hero and who damaged the fabric of the country.

"Pandit Nehru remained the Prime Minister of the country for 17 years. We had to import everything from other countries, and even needles were being imported. It was Jawaharlal Nehru who brought an industrial revolution to the country and made India a nuclear power. A vast network of industrialization was established. Time will decide who built the country and who devastated it," he said.

In a query, he replied, "People will say and let them say. Time will prove who's the hero and who played the role of villain." Reacting to BJP National General Secretary and Kashmir Affairs Incharge, Tarun Chug, the sitting parliamentarian Dr Farooq said, "We are not slaves, note it. We are part of Hindustan. J&K is the crown of India, not its shoe."