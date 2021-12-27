Srinagar (J&K): The Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday jointly organized a real estate summit in Jammu for the first time in the region. The aim was to persuade people across the country to buy land or a second house in Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration termed this as a historic transformation of Jammu and Kashmir and claimed that it had changed the laws, including the purchase of non-agricultural land, to allow foreign investment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, local politicians accused the administration of trying to change the demographics of Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said, "Once again the true intentions of the government are brought to the fore."

"While offering to secure the land, jobs, domicile laws and identity of the people of Ladakh, J&K is being put up for sale. People of Jammu should be alert, investors will buy up land in Jammu long before Kashmir," he added.

Former Chief Minister and President of the People's Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti said, "J&K's special status was illegally revoked to de-humanise, dispossess and disempower the only Muslim majority state in India."

"Government of India's brazen loot and sale of our resources shows that the sole motive is to annihilate our identity and change the demography," she added.

Also read: Don't feel any such need: LG Sinha on review of AFSPA in J&K

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir party president Syed Altaf Bukhari said that his party will always resist fiddling with the character and demographics of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our Party will always welcome any efforts that will foster progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. But at the same time we are pledged to resist any plans that will do away with the exclusive rights of the people on their land and jobs,” he said.

“At a time when the unemployment rate of J&K is over 21 per cent as compared to the national average of 7.8 per cent, the government of India must address this burgeoning issue by creating more job opportunities rather than focusing on the sale of non-agricultural land to non-domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.