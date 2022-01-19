Srinagar: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners, youth, human rights activists, and others, incarcerated for years in various jails in Jammu and Kashmir and in prisons across India.

The Hurriyat in a statement said that according to families of the prisoners, most of them are suffering from various ailments, aggravated due to prolonged imprisonment and lack of treatment and medical facilities available to them in prison.

APHC said that in view of the onset of the third wave of Coronavirus and its new variant Omicron’s increasing spread, the life of these detainees already in bad shape is at great risk. They should be immediately released on humanitarian grounds giving respite to their families too.

Those in jails of Jammu and Kashmir and other prisons of India including Tihar Jail, Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jodhpur Jail, Agra Jail, Amphala Jail, Haryana Jail, etc., include Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Advocate Shahidul Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Masarat Alam, Syed Shahid Yusuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmed, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Engineer Rashid, Asiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen Khurram Parvaiz and others.

Hurriyat Conference makes a strong appeal to the people of India and to people across the globe and to international human rights organisations – the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Amnesty International, Asia Watch, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take note of the issue of Kashmiri political prisoners, youth and activists who are tremendously suffering in jails for their dissenting views and push for their unconditional release, including that of APHC Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who continues to be under illegal and arbitrary house arrest since 5 August 2019.

