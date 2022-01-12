Srinagar(J&K): One SOG personnel, has been killed in the ongoing encounter that broke out between security forces and militants on Wednesday at Pariwan village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The officer has been identified as Rohit Kumar. Heavy firing has been reported from the encounter site and some injuries have also been reported.

"Based on the credible inputs, a joint team of Police, Army's 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area. When the team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened indiscriminate firing, triggering off a gunfight," a senior police official said earlier.

He further said, "the exchange of fire between militants and security forces is currently underway. As per sources, two militants are hiding in the area."

Pertinently, so far 14 militants have been killed by security forces in various anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

