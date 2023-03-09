Srinagar: Director General (Codes) Finance Department on Thursday announced to grant of 60 days of special maternity leave to women employees in case of childbirth or post-natal death or stillbirth, subject to certain conditions. According to an order issued by the Director General (Codes), the provision for special leave also includes that "if a female employee has already taken maternity leave and her leave expires after the birth of a child, immediately after the grant, in this case, she may convert the maternity leave availed of to any other type of leave available in the leave account without insisting on a medical certificate.

The order further mentions that special maternity leave of 60 days to be granted from the date of death of a child soon after the birth or stillbirth in case the maternity leave has not been availed of by a woman employee, adding that, “60 days of special maternity leave may be granted from the date of death of a child soon after birth/stillbirth.”

As per the notification, the condition for the death of a child soon after birth may be defined as up to 28 days after birth. A baby born with no signs of life at or after 28 weeks of gestation may be defined as stillbirth and the benefit of special maternity leave shall be admissible only to a woman employee with less than two surviving children.

In such cases, special maternity leave will not be deducted and equal pay will be provided while it may be combined with any other type of leave. The benefit of special maternity leave shall be admissible only to a woman employee with less than two surviving children. Special maternity leave shall not be debited against the leave account and may be combined with any other kind of leave.

"These orders shall be applicable to government employees appointed to the civil services and posts in connection with the affairs of the Union of India in terms of Rule 2 of the CCS (Leave) Rules 1972 with effect from the date of issue of this order. The past cases, wherever settled in respective Ministries/ Departments need not be reopened," read the order.