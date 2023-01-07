Srinagar (J&K): Amid steep hikes in monthly electricity bills and prolonged cuts in Kashmir, the Valley has witnessed a 30 per cent increase in demand for solar-powered appliances after Jammu and Kashmir's government announced a 25 per cent subsidy on solar panels. According to the Electricity Department, the energy demand has increased by more than 11 per cent. While the power consumption has increased to 2,900 MW, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) is supplying a total of 1,700 MW of electricity to the Valley due to which people in Kashmir are now increasingly installing rooftop solar panels that are being used as energy backup.

Ajaz Hussain Mir, the owner of Al Muzah Electronics, a leading solar panel and inverter brand in Srinagar, told ETV Bharat that the demand for rooftop solar panels has increased this season. He said, "In the last two years, we have incurred losses in our business, but after the recent subsidy announcement by the administration, the demand increased by 30 per cent." Mir said that monocrystalline solar panels work even in cloudy weather. Hence, there is a huge demand for solar panels, solar water heaters and solar cookers in Kashmir, said Ashiq Bhat, another dealer, and co-owner of Orion Solar.

He said, "Solar water heaters have been selling like hotcakes for the past few years. Almost dozens of brands are currently supplying solar-powered appliances to Kashmir. The Centre has taken steps to promote solar energy in the country. It is a very good initiative, but the issue is at the stage of implementation in Kashmir. The department concerned should coordinate with the dealers."

Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a 25 per cent subsidy on the installation of rooftop solar panels on residential buildings. An official of the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) said, "We are running several programmes under which people are getting a subsidy for using rooftop solar panels. Also, people are encouraged to use solar-based appliances, including solar water heaters, cookers and other appliances."

"The government has decided to provide a 25 per cent subsidy of the project cost for the installation of solar power plants on residential buildings in all districts. The project is to be completed by the end of November 2023," he added. "In areas, including Tangmarg, Pahalgam, and Ganderbal, a large population comes under this scheme. Ladakh is also on India's solar map," he said. Talking about the project implementation issues, he said, "There were a lot of issues, especially after-sales service. We are working on that as well. The agency will soon hold a series of meetings with dealers of solar-based equipment to resolve all pending issues."