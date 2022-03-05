Samba (Jammu-Kashmir): At least five people died and one was seriously injured in a road mishap in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. The SUV was on its way to Srinagar from Punjab and the accident took place near Jamoda near Mansar, the officials said.

"The vehicle was carrying six passengers out of which five died on the spot and one was seriously injured," police added.

The car bearing registration number JK01U-2233 was carrying passengers from the Anantnag district of the valley. The driver lost control of the SUV carrying six people, following which it rolled down into the gorge. Five bodies were recovered by the rescuers, while the sixth occupant was evacuated in critical condition.