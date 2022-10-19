Bandipora: Gurez valley in north Kashmir, which was recently rated as the best off-beat tourist destination across India is witnessing the first shooting for a Bollywood film 'Chahiye Thoda Pyar' directed by national award-winning director Onir. The around 25-member crew is the center of attraction in the breathtaking hill station for the past few days.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, director Onir said that it was his 7th visit to Gurez valley and he has been exploring the region for a long time. “On my maiden visit, my friend Aijaz helped me find the locations. That is when I thought that a film should be shot here. I am happy to be the first one to shoot a film in Gurez,” Onir said.

Onir however, expressed his displeasure over the mounds of plastic waste in Kishenganga and urged the authorities to fix the issue. “This issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible to encourage eco-friendly tourism in the region, otherwise it will be very late,” he added. Onir said that Bollywood has had a relationship with Kashmir for decades.

However, the connection was broken in the middle due to the situation in the valley. "We want to restore this connection," he said. Lauding the beauty of his new-found locale he said that he has never found a more beautiful place in his life. He said that he will try his best to attract other filmmakers to shoot in Gurez valley.

Kashmiri actor, Tawseef Mir, who is playing the lead in the film said that he was very excited to be part of the film and shoot in his homeland Kashmir for his very first film. “Shooting in Kashmir is always like being in heaven. I am looking forward to more shootings in Kashmir, Mir said. Another actor Aakash from Kochi Kerala is just mesmerized by the beauty of Gurez valley.

“I can't grasp the beauty of this place. I don't think words or even pictures are enough to explain what I see here. I see the kind of sights that even Europe can't match up to,” Aakash said. Aakash is also loving the local food in Gurez and urged people to visit Gurez. The actors working in the film said that the beauty of Gurez Valley is unmatched. "The hospitality of the people here is matchless," said one of the actors.

Gurez, located in the northern part of Kashmir is a border area closer to the Line of Control that divides two parts of Kashmir administered by India and Pakistan. Due to the lack of basic facilities, many people used to shy away from visiting here. However, there has been some progress in the development work here in the last few years.

After the mobile network was officially activated a year ago, tourists have started arriving in large numbers.