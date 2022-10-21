Jammu (J&K): Following his unceremonious exit from Aam Admi Party (AAP), former Trade Union president Sewa Singh Bali joined BJP in Jammu at the party’s headquarters on Thursday in the presence of J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina. Former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

“There are many reasons to join the BJP, but recently demand from every section of society in J&K was announcing a public holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh—the visionary Dogra king, who signed the instrument of accession with India," Bali said on his decision to join the Bhartiya Janta Party.

“I had thought that the day BJP announces a public holiday on Maharaja’s birth anniversary, I would join the BJP," he added. Bali said that following discussions with his colleagues and supporters, he had decided to join the BJP, which eventually happened on Thursday. He thanked the BJP leaders and assured them to work for the party, society and nation.