Shopian (J&K): An encounter broke out between militants and government forces in the Wathoo Shirmal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. "#Encounter has started at Watho area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

Officials said that a joint team of security forces including the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police laid a cordon and search operation in Shopian’s Shermal area following inputs about militant movement.

During the cordon and search operation, they said, the forces came under heavy fire from militants and retaliated. The entry and exit points of the encounter site have been sealed. The officials said that due to the dark, the operation has been put on halt for the night while all cordon layers are intact and lights stand installed.