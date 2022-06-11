Srinagar: Clashes have broken out between militants and security forces in Drabgam area of Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to preliminary reports, a joint team of police, Army, and CRPF launched a search-and-cordon operation in the area. As they neared the suspected spot, militants fired at the forces, triggering a firefight. A senior police officer has confirmed the exchange of fire. Two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

More details awaited.