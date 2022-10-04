Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said that initial investigations into the murder of Director General of prisons J&K Hemant Kumar Lohia ruled out a militancy angle even as it identified the main accused to be his domestic help. Official sources said that the body of the senior IPS officer was found at his residence in Jammu city on Monday night.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh in a statement said that the main accused has been identified as his domestic help Yasir Ahmed, a resident of Ramban. “The CCTV footage collected from the incident site also shows the suspected accused running away after committing the crime,” the top cop of the Jammu division said in the statement.

“He was working in this house for nearly six months. Initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources,” the ADGP said, adding, “So far no (militant) act is apparent as per initial investigation, but the thorough probe is on.”

He said the “weapon of offence” has been seized besides some documentary evidence which reflects his “mental state”. The police also circulated photographs of the suspected accused and sought public help in tracing the accused. “Anyone, who gets any information about the accused, the information must be shared with the police.”