Jammu: The People's Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF), a new militant group in Jammu and Kashmir, has taken the responsibility for the killing of J&K's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia, who was found murdered at his residence in Jammu on Monday night. Police are suspecting his domestic help as the main culprit.

While police have launched a man-hunt to nab the suspect and a probe into the case is on, it is learnt that the PAFF, an alleged shadow outfit of Jaish militant organisation, has taken the responsibility for the killing. Significantly, the high-profile killing comes hours after Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Jammu for his three-day visit to the UT.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described it as an "extremely unfortunate" incident and said a man-hunt has been launched to nab his domestic help identified as Jasir, who is absconding. Disclosing details, Singh told PTI that the suspect had even attempted to set ablaze the body of 57-year-old Lohia, who was promoted and appointed as Director General of prisons in the Union Territory in August.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, who visited the house at Udaiwala on the outskirts of Jammu, said Lohia, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was found dead with burn injuries on his body and his throat slit. A preliminary examination of the crime scene indicated that Lohia must have been applying some oil on his foot which showed some swelling.

The killer had first suffocated Lohia to death and also used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat and later tried to set the body on fire, the police chief said. The guards present at the residence of the officer saw the fire inside Lohia's room. They had to break open the door as it was locked from inside, he said. The ADGP said the preliminary examination of the scene of crime points towards murder.