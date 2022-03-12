Srinagar (J&K): Suspected militants on Saturday evening shot dead a CRPF personnel, who was on leave, at his native village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

"A CRPF personnel identified as Mukhtar Ahmad of Check Chotipora Shopian was fired upon by the suspected militants at his native village on Saturday evening," a senior police officer said. In the incident, Mukhtar received severe injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment where he was declared brought dead, the officer further added.

Meanwhile, police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the assailants.

More details are awaited.