Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the crisis in Jammu and Kashmir needed a political solution.

"The crisis in J&K needs a political and not a military solution," Mehbooba tweeted.

Mehbooba reacted to reports of fresh deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces in Kashmir in the aftermath of targeted civilian killings by militants over the past six weeks.

"Even after converting J&K into a military garrison, additional troops are being brought to Kashmir. Whatever little breathing space people have here is being choked and taken over all under the pretext of security," she said.

