New Delhi: BJP leader Amit Malviya lashed out at the Congress party for appointing Vikar Rasool Wani as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress. Citing a television media report, Malviya claimed that Wani had issued a fake ID in the name of Mohammad Sharief Naik to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant named Abdul Hamid. "On one hand, Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of the Chinese regime, derides the Indian Army, and on the other hand appoints Vikar Rasool Wani as the president of J&K Congress, who is known to have links with the LeT," Malviya Tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian Youth Congress spokesperson Dr Jahanzaib Sirwal took to Twitter to rubbish the claims made by Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Azad Samaj Party that alleged links between Vikar Rasool Wani and the LeT. "False allegations against JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani is evidence of the level of fear and frustration Ghulam Nabi Azad's party and his allies are having." The Congress has filed a defamation case against the leaders of the Azad Samaj Party. Taking a dig at Azad, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress wrote on Twitter that the GNA's wing (referring to Ghulam Nabi Azad) is being deputed to weaken the Congress in the state.