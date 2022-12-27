Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit has begun preparations for the last leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which will culminate in Kashmir. The yatra will begin from the Kathua district of the Jammu region on January 21 and culminate in Srinagar on January 30 after traversing through different districts. Congress leaders led by its General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Monday met Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha regarding security arrangements for the yatra.

Venugopal said the yatra will be conducted successfully in Jammu and Kashmir and people from all walks of life will participate in it. Pradesh Congress Committee president Viqar Rasool told ETV Bharat that LG Manoj Sinha gave his consent to the party for conducting the yatra. Viqar said National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and other secular leaders will participate in the yatra.

The yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began in Kanyakumari on September 8 and will culminate in Srinagar by January end of next year after traversing more than 12 states. Last week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking them to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. "If following Covid protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency," the letter mentioned.