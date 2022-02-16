Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) on Wednesday declared the class 10th annual regular results for the Kashmir division. According to the result gazette, 78.43 per cent of students have cleared the examinations.

"72684 students appeared in the exams and out of them, 57007 have passed. Also, private schools have outshined government schools in pass percentage. Compared to private schools' 91.18 per cent pass percentage, government schools could manage only 67.25 per cent," the gazette reveals.

It further said, "the margin between pass percentage of girls and boys is not much. 78.74 per cent of girls have cleared the examinations while boys are behind by a few whiskers at 78.14 per cent."

