SRINAGAR (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against The Kashmir Wala editor Fahad Shah and research scholar Abdul Aala Fazli in a case of alleged "narrative militancy".

“The case relates to narrative terrorism wherein as part of a criminal conspiracy to spread terrorism and create a false narrative, accused Fazili, by his highly provocative and seditious write-up, intended to create unrest, and aid and abet the gullible youth to take the path of violence,” the agency said in a statement.

Fazli was arrested on April 17 under UAPA. According to the SIA, an article written by Fazli on Shah's portal The Kashmir Wala was found to be “against national integration and supported the claim of secession of a part of the country’s territory, challenged sovereignty and territorial integrity, glorified violence, and advocated and abetted commission of terrorist acts”.

Shah was arrested by Pulwama police in February for allegedly posting anti-national content on social media and booked him under the UAPA. Subsequently, he was detained in the current case over an article he published in an online magazine in 2011 that authorities claim was "highly provocative and seditious".

The agency also alleged that Shah conspired with Fazili to publish articles that led to an increase in militancy and illegal activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Describing the accused as "contaminated and compromised media persons", the agency claimed that the article was intended to "create, perpetuate and spread hatred, and enmity against India."