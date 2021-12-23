Jammu and Kashmir: Police in Budgam district of central Kashmir today claimed to have arrested two associates of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Police sources said that upon receiving a verified report, Budgam police along with two Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and 79 Battalion CRPF arrested two LeT aides from Magam area.

Police have identified them as Mohammad Shafi Ganai, son of Abdul Rehman Ganai, resident of Kausa Khalsa and Zahoor Ahmed Chopan, son of Ali Muhammad Chopan, resident of Mamusa Pattan.

According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested man was an aide to the militants and was in touch with the commanders of the banned organization Lashkar-e-Taiba and assisted in their transportation. These people provide all possible assistance to the commanders in Kausa, Razwin, Rathsan, Mazhama, Panjura, Kanzar and Mamusa areas.

An FIR has already been registered in this regard at Khag police station and further investigation is underway.