Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir): The Commanding Officer of Army's 34 Assam Rifles on Tuesday felicitated a student of the Army Goodwill School for winning a gold medal at the 7th South Asian Squash Championship held in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal recently. Rayan bin Riaz, a resident of Margund Kangan Ganderbal, was among eight athletes who won the gold medal at the Squash Championship held from February 3-5 in Kathmandu.

The Army's 34 Assam Rifles stationed in Kangan Sub-Division felicitated Rayan and his father at a function here. A ceremony was organized in the said military unit in the Wasan Battalion of the army for which Rayan was invited along with his parents. The Army Commanding Officer said that they are continuously promoting sports by guiding talented children.

The CO informed that the Army is organizing training sessions for the students of Army Goodwill School Margund and sponsoring them for various competitions in a bid to promote sports. Talking to the media, Rayan said that this is his first gold medal in an international championship. Rayan thanked the 34 RR battalion of the Army and the Army Goodwill School Margund for their active support in his achievement.

He thanked the Army for conducting training sessions, which have helped him win medals at various levels. The kid has various awards to his credit, such as a gold and bronze medal at the 23rd National Squash Championship and 22nd Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship respectively. He also has three gold and one silver medal in various state-level competitions.

He has won four gold medals at the district level. Rayan said he is eyeing gold at the upcoming international championship in Malaysia. Rayan's father Riyaz thanked the Army for promoting his son.