Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) : One militant was killed while two army soldiers were injured in an ongoing encounter in Padgampora area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora. Reports reaching here said that the encounter took place when a joint team of Army, CRPF (Central Reserved Police Force) and Police launched a cordon and search operation in Padgampora village.

Area after having credible inputs about the presence of some militants in the area, the security forces have started the search operations there. As the joint team of Army, Police and CRPF approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon forces triggering a fierce encounter, sources said.

Two army troopers also received bullet wounds in the gunfight and they have been subsequently shifted to hospital for treatment, the sources said. Meanwhile, the Kashmir police in a tweet said that one militant had been killed in this gunfight and the body of the militant was yet to be retrieved, while the encounter is in progress.

Only last Sunday, militants killed a Kashmiri pandit in the Valley at Achan village of Pulwama district. The forty-year-old Sanjay Sharma was shot dead at point-blank range. The incident took place near the local market at around 11 am. The local residents there held protests against the killing of the Pandit. They raised slogans for the restoration of normalcy and peace in the area.

The killing of Kashmiri Pandit drew flak from all political parties. The death of Sanjay Pandith of Achan was very sad and it should be condemned unequivocally, tweeted former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) described the incident as a cowardly act on the part of the militants.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Altaf Thakur expressed shock and grief over the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit. Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad termed the targetted killing, leave alone any killing, a matter of grave concern.