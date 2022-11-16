Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Income Tax (IT) Department accompanied by a local police team has begun searches at a milk manufacturing company called Khyber Agro Farms Private Limited located in Lethapora near the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Wednesday morning. The IT department is checking all the accounts and other documents of the company.

The milk and cheese manufacturing company was established almost twenty years ago and has around 200 employs working for it.

(Further details awaited)