Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): For the last one month, the residents of Srinagar's downtown are complaining about the intermittent disruption of mobile internet services. The disruption is causing inconvenience to the locals and business communities as the disruption affects online commerce as well as digital payment methods and has also led to losses in the business.

Owner of one of the food delivery apps, Gatoes said that due to the sudden snapping of the internet in downtown areas most orders are getting cancelled.

"We are facing a lot of difficulties," said Danish Majeed, owner of Gatoes, the food delivery mobile app in the Valley.

"Over 300 restaurants are connected with us. Due to the sudden snapping of the internet in downtown areas, we are not able to connect with our clients as all details are in the mobile application. That's why most orders are getting cancelled," he said.

"Internet issues are only happening in the city. Restaurant owners were getting a lot of profit from our application since the abrogation of Article 370, but now the graph is showing a downward trend. To manage the business we had to double the strength of employees. That is because, we now have to coordinate with restaurants, customers and delivery boys through phone calls," he added.

Imtiaz Ahmed Bhat, a shopkeeper who sells wedding dresses in the Gojwara area of ​​the city said that when there is no internet, our POS machine doesn't work and payments via mobile wallets are also not possible.

"In this era, people don't carry cash but prefer card or digital payments. When there is no internet, our POS machine doesn't work and payments via mobile wallets are also not possible," Bhat said.

He also said that phone calls also drop a lot and a person has to dial several times to connect adding that in case of an emergency it would be difficult to connect the SOS helpline.

Another shopkeeper Rufaid said that If it would have been happening the whole city, we would have said something else.

"This is an injustice to the residents of the downtown. If it would have been happening the whole city, we would have said something else. If the situation in whole Kashmir is not favourable, then why this injustice with us," another shopkeeper, Rufaid, said

"It takes time to convince and motivate a customer to buy something. But when it comes to paying, there is no internet. The buyer goes out looking for an ATM and then never returns," he adds.

The response of mobile companies and administration is awaited on the issue.