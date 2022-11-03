Jammu (J&K): The Army Thursday foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir during which one intruder was killed in the operation. An official Army spokesperson said that at around 10 am on Thursday, the alert soldiers observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector.

The persons, the spokesperson said, were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side. "The alert troops challenged the infiltrators and the terrorists fired on their own troops. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist's body has been recovered along with two AK47 rifles, one pistol, and other war-like stores. A search operation is underway in the area," the spokesperson said.