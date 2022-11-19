Jammu: Army on Saturday claimed to have killed a militant while foiling an infiltration bid along Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. A defence spokesman said that on the intervening night of 17 and 18 November at approximately 2300 hours, an infiltration bid was foiled in Naushera sector wherein a militant was killed when he was trying to negotiate the minefield.

Also read: J and K: Indian Army foils major infiltration bid on LoC in Poonch, one terrorist neutralised

He said the body of the militant was recovered along with "warlike stores". A search operation is still going on in the area and further details are awaited.