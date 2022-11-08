Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that that infiltration attempts through the International Border and the Line of Control Jammu and Kashmir in 2021 are the lowest in the last five years. According to the MHA annual report 2021-22, 73 cross-border infiltration attempts were made in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the lowest in the last five years.

The report claimed that 419 infiltration attempts were made in 2017. The number was 328 in 2018, 216 in 2019 and 99 in 2020, it noted. According to the report, Jammu and Kashmir has been plagued by insurgency and separatist violence for more than three decades, sponsored and supported from across the border.

As per the MHA report, Rs 936.095 crore has been reimbursed to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir for security-related expenditures during 2021-22. The report said that along with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Center has adopted a multi-pronged approach to check infiltration.