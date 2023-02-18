Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): A farmer from Udhampur found a unique reason to celebrate after he grew a massive turnip in his garden, weighing nearly 7 kg. It was a treat to the eyes of locals who gathered there to witness this wonder of nature. The producer of this giant vegetable is a local farmer Yashpal.

Talking to the media, Yashpal, the proud owner of the giant turnip said, "We all were surprised to find this enormous turnip. Earlier we were not sure of what it exactly was. We could just see the top part of the vegetable. We then dug the turnip out. Some people even got scared by looking at the size of it. Just to check, I cut a small piece of the vegetable and ate it. It was sweet and crunchy, just like any other turnip."

Speaking more about his farming, Yashpal said his family works very hard on the farm. "We provide top-quality manure to the vegetables. No chemical fertilizers are used on our farm. We can proudly say that not only Punjab, but Udhampur also has the capability to grow vegetables. Just as the word of this giant turnip spread, people started gathering here.

Yashpal further said, "I do not wish to cook this turnip. I will keep it in my refrigerator so that I can be happy looking at it. People are also coming here to have a glance at this huge vegetable. That is why I will keep it in the fridge for some more days."