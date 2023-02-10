Kupwara: The Indian army soldiers on Friday rescued a pregnant woman undertaking risky medical evacuation from Primary Health Centre Kalaroos to Sub-District Hospital Kupwara. According to sources, a pregnant woman's condition deteriorated in the Kalaroos Primary Health Center of Kupwara at around 9 am on Friday and the doctors directed her to be immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital Kupwara for further treatment. However, due to heavy snowfall, the ambulance couldn't move on the road.

The families of the women contacted the Kalaroos army camp after which the army deputed a medical and rescue team to save the life of the pregnant woman. Despite bad weather conditions, the army took the pregnant woman to the hospital in their vehicle. The local people and the woman's family praised the army for their gesture.

Notably, on Monday, Indian Army soldiers carried a pregnant woman on their shoulders for five kilometres in the snowbound Kupwara district of Kashmir Valley. According to the Army officials, Indian Army received a distress call from her family members at 11 am from Badakhet village of Kalaroos block, requesting urgent medical evacuation.

As the woman was in critical condition, the Army's rescue and medical team carried the woman on their shoulders for nearly 5 km through a snowbound stretch and incessant snowfall. Near the Sumo Bridge, the soldiers found an ambulance parked to take the patient to the hospital. The woman reached the Primary Health Centre in Kalaroos safely and delivered a baby boy soon after.