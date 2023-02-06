Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): Indian Army soldiers today carried a pregnant woman on their shoulders for five kilometres in the snowbound Kupwara district of Kashmir Valley, saving both mother and baby.

According to the Army officials, Indian Army received a distress call from her family members at 11:00 am from Badakhet village of Kalaroos block, requesting urgent medical evacuation. Seeing the woman's critical situation, the Army's rescue and medical team carried the woman on their shoulders for nearly 5 km through a snowbound stretch and incessant snowfall. Near the Sumo Bridge, the soldiers found an ambulance standing to receive the patient.

The woman reached the Primary Health Centre, Kalaroos safely and a healthy baby boy was born. The family and doctors expressed gratitude to the Indian Army soldiers for their support and timely assistance. The mother and baby are doing fine, officials said. The family was in tears seeing the commitment and zeal of soldiers through laborious evacuation for 5 km.

Any delay in evacuation would have endangered the lives of both mother and baby. The selfless act was widely appreciated by locals, and doctors and is a true testament to the strong 'Awam Jawan Connect' in Kupwara, they said. Due to heavy rainfall, roads were slippery and completely blocked. Also since the roads were narrow, curved and dangerous, no private vehicles could reach the house, they said. (ANI)