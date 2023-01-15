Ramban: In a risky yet courageous feat, Indian Army personnel on Sunday carried out a successful rescue of a civilian, a pregnant woman, amid inclement weather conditions in the Mangat area of Jammu's Ramban district. The rescue mission was initiated after Army personnel received a distress call from family members of the woman, the respective village head as well as other prominent members of the Hargam village, located in Khari Tehsil of the district.

Obstructed by a four to six-feet-deep snow cover, the soldiers carried the woman on a stretcher for at least 14 km, said a defense spokesperson. “Due to heavy snowfall, roads were completely blocked and very slippery. Realising the criticality of the situation, rescue and medical teams of the Indian Army immediately responded to the distress call, risking their own safety,” the spokesperson noted.

The perilous by-road journey ended at Agnari village, where an Indian Army ambulance was on standby. She was subsequently evacuated in a safe manner to Sub-district hospital Bannihal. Both the family of the patient and doctors expressed their gratitude to the soldiers for the timely assistance, he further noted. A similar nightlong operation was on display in Tangdhar, in the snow-covered Kupwara district of Kashmir on Saturday night, as soldiers airlifted a pregnant woman suffering from complications to mainland Kupwara. The decision was carried out by the personnel after directives from Deputy Commissioner, Sagar.