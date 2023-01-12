Indian Army evacuates pregnant woman amid heavy Snow in Kashmir

Kalaroos (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Army on the night of January 11, conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant woman. The Indian Army evacuated Mariyam Begum, wife of Bashir Ahmed Mugal from Jhakadnaka, Sarkuli village to the Public Health Center (PHC), Kalaroos amid heavy snowfall.

The 28-battalion of the Indian Army received a distress call at 8:30 pm from the Sarpanch of Sarkuli village and the DDC requesting urgent rescue and medical evacuation of a pregnant lady who was in critical condition. Due to heavy snowfall, roads were completely blocked and any vehicle couldn't reach out for help.

Also read: BRO’s efforts keep Zojila Pass open in winters despite heavy snowfall

Realising the gravity of the situation, the medical and rescue team from Kalaroos COB, despite the heavy snowfall, immediately rushed to the location, and the patient was safely evacuated to PHC, Kalaroos.

The medical staff at PHC was already on standby to receive the patient and attended to her immediately. The family and doctors expressed their gratitude to the Army for their swift action and timely assistance as it saved the lives of the mother and child.