Udhampur (J&K): Cupped by the mountains along the highway between Jammu and Srinagar, an international Yoga Centre, touted to be the biggest in India, is making headlines these days.

The Yoga Centre has been constructed in village Mantalai in the Chenani Tehsil of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. The centre, which has a peripheral view of both the plains as well as hills, will serve the International Yoga Centre on the banks of Tawi.

This river, also known as Suryaputri, originates from the Kailash Kund glacier. It is believed that the river’s presence relieves the person from life’s maladies and Chenani town gives positivity, besides releasing energy that heals.

As the Tourism Ministry in the Government of India has sanctioned Rs 9,782 crore for this, the International Yoga Centre has been given a modern outlook with swimming pools, business convention centres, helipads, spas, cafeteria and dining halls, cottage-designed eco-lodge huts with solarium, gymnasium auditoriums, battery operated cars, meditation enclaves and a lot more. Notably, 90 per cent of the Centre’s construction has already been completed so far.

As much as Rs 52 crore have also been nominated for the infrastructural and other development of the Katra-Vaishno Devi under the scheme of the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD). The Centre in Mantalai and the Katra tourism, both are likely to boost the economic prospects of the state and reignite the passion for a spiritual rise.

The mega yoga retreat is equipped to accommodate at least 150 tourists and learners. As per the chief executive officer (CEO) of Patnitop Development Authority Thakur Sher Singh, the government will soon announce the Centre's inauguration date.

“Union minister Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha are personally monitoring the project. Its estimated cost was ₹88.77 crore of which ₹84.46 crore has been spent so far,” he said.

Also read: Ayurveda, yoga effective in treatment of high-risk cases of COVID-19: IIT Delhi study

The Ministry of Ayush is also working on a series of projects to promote the world’s holistic oldest healthcare system in the Union Territory with the scheme– one, medicinal plant conservation in the forests, and the development of herbal gardens at home for promoting the use of herbs in daily life. The region at a high altitude also creates the right conditions for growing the world’s rarest kinds of herbs.

For popularizing the value of the aforesaid projects, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir has set up 100 herbal gardens at the Government of India-sponsored schools and the ones recommended by the Jammu and Kashmir Medicinal Plants Board. A Rs 100 crore project with the name ‘The Institute of High Altitude Medicinal Plants’ is also being established at Bhaderwah in the Doda district, stressing the children’s need to learn the natural ways of living to prevent the early onset of various diseases.

The government is also building an Ayurvedic Medical College at Jammu’s Akhnoor with a budget of Rs 16.19 crore, a government Unani Medical College and Hospital at Ganderbal Kashmir worth Rs 32.50 crore, and 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospitals in Kupwara, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Kathua, and Samba.

All these projects aim at publicising the Union Territory as a Medical Tourism destination with the upcoming six specialized Ayush wellness centres at Katra, Patnitop, and Mansar areas of Jammu, and Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg areas of Kashmir. J-K holds special value to embrace spiritual tourism in the country as Jammu is the city of temples while Kashmir is locally known as Rish-ver, the abode of saints (Rishi).

As per the reports, impressed by the achievements and spade works performed by the Directorate of Ayush in J-K in the last three years, the Indian government under the National Ayush Mission increased the approved funds from Rs 15 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 72 crore in 2022-23.