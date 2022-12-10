Pulwama: Authorities in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday demolished a militant's house allegedly built illegally on the government land The house of the militant Ashiq Nengro, who currently resides in the Kotli area of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, was demolished with a bulldozer by police and civil administration in Hanjan Bala, Rajpura area of Pulwama district.

The revenue department claimed that the two-storeyed house was built “illegally” on government land. It is noteworthy that the authorities attached Ashiq Hussain's house before it was demolished. However, the administration dismantled it on Saturday for being "illegally constructed on government land".

It is noteworthy that this is for the first time in the history of Kashmir a militant's house has been demolished with a bulldozer. Nengroo, a JeM commander, is accused of the Pulwama suicide attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14, 2019. Notified as a 'terrorist', the 34-year-old Jaish commander is linked to the drone-dropping incident and seizure of weapons, including 6 AK series guns from a truck in Lakhanpur along the Punjab-J&K border in September 2019. He is also accused of killing a policeman and a civilian in Pulwama in 2013.