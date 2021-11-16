Srinagar(J&K): Four persons, including a foreign militant, his aide, an over ground worker and a building owner were killed during a gunfight at Hyderpora here on 15 November, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed on Tuesday.

The IGP Kashmir also said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police will probe the modus operandi of a hi-tech hideout at Hyderpora, where many mobile phones and computers were recovered and that the team will also investigate the sequence of events that led to the killing of the building owner and militant associate.

"Yesterday evening, police received a specific input regarding the presence of militants at Hyderpora. Following this, police, CRPF and the army laid a cordon and when they approached the suspected spot, the militants fired indiscriminately at the forces,” the IGP said while addressing a press conference at Srinagar.

He further said, "During the ensuing gunfight, two militants including a foreign militant identified as Haider and his local associate possibly from Banihal area of Jammu were killed. We have called a family from Banihal to identify the slain."

"The building owner Altaf Ahmed was killed in a crossfire. I am not sure whether a militant bullet or the bullets fired by forces hit him. Militants were carrying pistols and it would be clear after investigations whose bullet hit him,” the IGP said, adding that "The fourth one Mudasir Ahmed Gul was living on rent in the building and had provided shelter to Haider and his associate."

“Mudasir was harbouring militants. He was also involved in ferrying Haider from the recent attack site of Jamalata Srinagar where police personnel was injured,” the IGP said.

Speaking about recovery, he said, "From the gunfight site, two pistols, two magazines, half-a-dozen mobile phones and a few computers were recovered."

According to the IGP Kashmir, due to the apprehension of law and order, the body of Altaf Ahmed Bhat was not handed over to the family for the last rites. SIT to probe modus-operandi of Hyderpora hideout.

Also Read: Policeman injured during raid on suspected terrorist hideout in Srinagar