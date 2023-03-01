Ladakh: One of the rarest and most appealing wild cat species, the Himalayan Lynx or Eurasian lynx was spotted in Leh-Ladakh. The netizens were awestruck after Parveen Kaswan, Indian Forest Service, shared the video of the wild cat on Twitter.

Kaswan wrote, "A beautiful and rare animal found in India. In Ladakh region. Not many have heard about it. Guess what. It’s a Himalayan Lynx. One of the rarest wild cat species found in India. A beautiful and rare creature. Found in Leh-Ladakh. Other found in this zone are Snow leopard and Pallas cat. Pic Wikipedia. Now can you tell me what are the other creatures in video and what are they doing."

In the unique 45-second clip shared by Kaswan, the Lynx was seen casually strolling around while a bunch of stray dogs barked at the rare wild cat. The netizens widely shared the visuals. The video shared by Kaswan gained 1 million views within 16 hours of the video being made public.

The four species, the Canada lynx, Iberian lynx, Eurasian lynx, or bobcat are the medium-sized wild cat genus Lynx. The name 'lynx' was derived from Middle English via Latin from the Greek word originated from the Indo-European root. The species was named in reference to the luminescence of its reflective eyes.

The Eurasian lynx is a medium-sized wild cat found in Northern, Central and Eastern Europe to Central Asia and Siberia, the Tibetan Plateau and the Himalayas. It inhabits temperate and boreal forests up to an elevation of 5,500 m (18,000 ft). Despite its widespread habitation, it is threatened by habitat loss and fragmentation, poaching and depletion of prey.