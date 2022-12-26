Udhampur( J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir police recovered an IED weighing around 15 kg in Basantgarh tehsil of Udhampur district on Monday morning, officials said. It is learnt that the explosive was recovered in a forest area 20 km from Basantgarh tehsil headquarters. It was not yet known whether the IED is old or was recently planted.

Along with the IED, 300-400 gms of RDX, seven 7.62mm cartridges, five detonators, a coded sheet, and a letter pad of LeT have also been recovered from the spot, an official said. He said an FIR NO-47/2022 U/S 4/5 explosive act &16/18/23 UAPA Act has been registered in Basantgarh police station. With the recovery of the IED, security forces have claimed to have averted a major tragedy in the area. It is worth mentioning here that there have been three blasts in the Udhampur district in the last four months in which one person has lost his life.