Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Shirmal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. As per local inputs, the IED was recovered by joint team of police and army in Shirmal area. Soon after the explosive was recovered, a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot to defuse the IED.

Sources said that the IED was later defused by the bomb disposal squad through controlled explosion. As per officials, the IED was planted to target the security forces in the area, but the timely action of the security personnel averted a major incident.